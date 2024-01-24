Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

