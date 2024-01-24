VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $43,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after acquiring an additional 807,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after acquiring an additional 764,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.