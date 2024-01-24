VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,109.64 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,879.32%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

