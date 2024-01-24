Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 5.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 1,376,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,625,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

