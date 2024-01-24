Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. Visa makes up 7.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $329,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 27.5% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 123,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.2% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.29. The company has a market cap of $497.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

