Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29. The firm has a market cap of $497.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $161,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $6,951,000. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 18,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

