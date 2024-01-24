Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29. The firm has a market cap of $497.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $161,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $6,951,000. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 18,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
