Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Vital Energy stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 264,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,494. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 197,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.