Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 2,037,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.