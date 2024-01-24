Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

