Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $23.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.