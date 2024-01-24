Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,432,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $222.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.80. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

