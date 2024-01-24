Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

WRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WRBY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 702,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last ninety days. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $93,249,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 781.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 318.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 855,714 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.