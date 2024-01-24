Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $208.34

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$208.34 and last traded at C$207.59, with a volume of 59572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$206.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The firm has a market cap of C$52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$193.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$188.79.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9102005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,782 shares of company stock valued at $969,634. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

