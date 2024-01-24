Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,981. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

