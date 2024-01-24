Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.87. 1,356,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,762,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

