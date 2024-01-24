WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

