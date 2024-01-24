Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 481,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

