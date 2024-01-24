Wedbush Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $141.84 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.