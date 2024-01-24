Wells Fargo & Company Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.37.

Get Invesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,709. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Invesco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.