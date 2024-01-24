WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

WesBanco Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 142,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

