Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 122,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $189.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

