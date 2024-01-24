Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $813.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Insider Activity

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

