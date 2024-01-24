WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) vs. Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Head to Head Contrast

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 3.09 $75.10 million $1.67 44.78

Profitability

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -464.57% Shift4 Payments 4.24% 26.36% 5.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 1 1 17 0 2.84

Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $79.95, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

