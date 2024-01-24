William Blair Comments on Paycor HCM, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycor HCM in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

