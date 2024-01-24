William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Friday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.97 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.