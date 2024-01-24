Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,966 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 712,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,036. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

