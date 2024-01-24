Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.