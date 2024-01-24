Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 722 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 15,481,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,869,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.