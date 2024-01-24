Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

ABBV stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.92. 2,437,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

