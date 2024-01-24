Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 161 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

