Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 531 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. 4,585,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,093. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

