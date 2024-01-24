WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.77

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 15427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $669.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

