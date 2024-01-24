WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 20,927 shares.The stock last traded at $51.90 and had previously closed at $51.40.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.