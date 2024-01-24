WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.25

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 31048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000.
About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.