WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.25

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 31048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000.

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

