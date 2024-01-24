Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 549,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,288,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 599.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 118,737 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.