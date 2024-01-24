Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

