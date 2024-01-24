Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $294.44

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $294.44 and last traded at $293.52, with a volume of 73906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.83, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

