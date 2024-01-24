X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,723,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,116,414 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $22.56.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.