Zacks Research Weighs in on Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,500 shares of company stock worth $10,183,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

