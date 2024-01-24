Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $21.52. Zai Lab shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 190,665 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,908 shares of company stock worth $732,295 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 81,968.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 15.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

