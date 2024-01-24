Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0200

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $341.96 million and $17.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,650,980,934 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

