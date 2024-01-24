Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

