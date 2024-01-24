Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.