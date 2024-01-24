Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after acquiring an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

