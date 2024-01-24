Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
ZION opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.
