Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

