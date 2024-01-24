ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company's stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

