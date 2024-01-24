ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.