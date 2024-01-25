116,080 Shares in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFFA stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 114,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,876. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.