1,211 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

