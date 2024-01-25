12,300 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $667,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
GJUL stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.