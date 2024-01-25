12,300 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $667,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

GJUL stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.